CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $228,239.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00459523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.50 or 0.01248487 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

