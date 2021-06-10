CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.89. CRA International shares last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $624.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

