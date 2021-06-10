Cream Trading 145.7% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $50,589.55 and approximately $225.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 145.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,210.26 or 0.99907738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00375624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00458919 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.00889837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003726 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.