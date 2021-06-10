Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €32.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.50 ($26.47).

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €26.18 ($30.79) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.29.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

