Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €113.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.53 ($126.51).

Symrise stock opened at €110.90 ($130.47) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €107.73. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

