Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.50 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.54 ($13.58).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

