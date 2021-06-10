Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00009757 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $10.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,125.47 or 0.99893048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

