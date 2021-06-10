Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

