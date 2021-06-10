Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.67.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,417. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.01. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

