Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.74.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

