Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.92

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 1550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

