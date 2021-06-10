CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.
NYSE CRH opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CRH has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $53.28.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
