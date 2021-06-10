Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
Cricut stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 395,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.89.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
