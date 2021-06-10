Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Cricut stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 395,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

