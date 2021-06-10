Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.69. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a market cap of $660.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

