Critical Analysis: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amplifon and William Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $1.78 billion 5.92 $115.37 million $0.66 70.45 William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill. William Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplifon and William Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 2 1 0 2.33 William Hill 0 5 3 0 2.38

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 7.34% 20.16% 4.68% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplifon beats William Hill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

