Critical Analysis: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Change Healthcare and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 15 5 0 2.25 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $22.77, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Her Imports.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.36 -$112.21 million $1.20 19.62 Her Imports $12.14 million N/A -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -3.63% 11.82% 3.75% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Her Imports on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; intelligent healthcare network; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; data; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

