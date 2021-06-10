Critical Contrast: Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) vs. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical -804.24% N/A -113.79% Artelo Biosciences N/A -72.79% -68.44%

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Artelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical $63.63 million 99.88 -$766.80 million ($13.06) -7.48 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$4.66 million ($1.25) -1.01

Artelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Artelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 1 10 0 2.91 Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $101.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole, which is in phase III clinical trials for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 that is in phase I clinical trial for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product that is in phase III trial for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

