Critical Review: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 34.99 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -19.43 BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.48 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DraftKings and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Volatility & Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DraftKings beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

