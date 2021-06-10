Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

