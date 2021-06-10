CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Head to Head Survey

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 25.50% 10.16% 1.14% CrossFirst Bankshares 9.84% 4.55% 0.50%

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 3.08 $59.31 million $4.21 13.47 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.55 $12.60 million $0.38 38.92

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.48%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 94 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla, and Springfield, Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

