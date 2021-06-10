CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 8,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $14.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.60. 7,749,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,724. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

