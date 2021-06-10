CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.60 and last traded at $226.62. Approximately 328,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,888,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.