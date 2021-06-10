Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,558 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.27.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

