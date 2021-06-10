Crown Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,030.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $3,030.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,834.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.38 or 0.01640800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00458355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004668 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,338,054 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

