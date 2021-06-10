Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000779 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $820.41 or 0.02188333 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.