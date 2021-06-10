Crypto Sports Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $557,277.03 and approximately $545.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

