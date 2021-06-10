CRYPTO20 (C20) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,567.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00009530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $140.18 million and $32,567.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,867,561 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

