CryptoAds Marketplace Market Cap Hits $72,399.80 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 85.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $72,399.80 and $16.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 85.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00199241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.21 or 0.01321882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.28 or 1.00019694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars.

