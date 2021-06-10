CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0002

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $14,252.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.