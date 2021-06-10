CryptoFranc Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,432.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $37,432.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

