Cryptonite (XCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $259,853.44 and $102.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,644.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.38 or 0.06727855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.12 or 0.01640411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00450860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00158546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00715878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00451699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00368947 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.