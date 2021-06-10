CryptoSoul Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,860.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $190,893.23 and approximately $1,860.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00235446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

