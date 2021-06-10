CryptoTask Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $195,481.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $608,118.68 and approximately $195,481.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,685 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.