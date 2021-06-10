CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.50

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €60.50 ($71.18) and last traded at €58.00 ($68.24), with a volume of 88182 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.04 ($70.64).

A number of research firms recently commented on EVD. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.10 ($63.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.37.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

