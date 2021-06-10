Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.40. 13,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,857. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

