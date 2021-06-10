Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $1.75 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,051,166 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

