CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 6.3%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 13,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,195,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

CURI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

