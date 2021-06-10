Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $304.31 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $857.42 million and $304.31 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,520,007,181 coins and its circulating supply is 357,175,684 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

