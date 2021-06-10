CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $80,389.70 and $38.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00457819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

