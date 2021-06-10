CUTcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $542.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and $542.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00038293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00236973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035386 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,865,749 coins and its circulating supply is 138,865,749 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.