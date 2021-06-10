CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,570.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $101,570.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
CVCoin Coin Profile
CVCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars.
