Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $814.82 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $814.82 or 0.02260596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $10.24 million and $997,091.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009264 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,565 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.