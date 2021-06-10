Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 579,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,570. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

