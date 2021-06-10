D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $103,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

