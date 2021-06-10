DA Davidson Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $105.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.
Shares of LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
