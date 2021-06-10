DA Davidson Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $105.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

