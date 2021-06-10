DAD (DAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,045.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, DAD has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $59.77 million and approximately $243,045.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

