Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $332.23 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00046255 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,116,995,944 coins and its circulating supply is 5,116,995,455 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

