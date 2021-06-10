Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.
DAKT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Daktronics Company Profile
