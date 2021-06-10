DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.89 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $96.40 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00007426 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00179479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00200018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.70 or 0.01292111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.05 or 1.00080612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,484,052 coins and its circulating supply is 35,188,571 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

