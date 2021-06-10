DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $118,085.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.97 or 0.99716013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009109 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

